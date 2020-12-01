Catholic World News

Federal appeals court upholds Kentucky governor’s closing of religious schools

December 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order “applies to all public and private elementary and secondary schools in the Commonwealth, religious or otherwise; it is therefore neutral and of general applicability and need not be justified by a compelling governmental interest,” the 6th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruled. In doing so, the appeals court rejected a lower court decision and arguments made by the state’s attorney general.

