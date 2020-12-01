Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Christmas tree rises In St. Peter’s Square

December 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The 92-ft. tree comes from Slovenia and arrived at the Vatican on November 30 (video).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

