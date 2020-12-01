Catholic World News

Holy See delegation, in Istanbul, takes part in patronal feast of the Ecumenical Patriarchate

December 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Even in these difficult times, in which the whole of humankind is affected by the coronavirus, Pope Francis desires to show his affection for the Church of Constantinople by the presence of a delegation,” said Cardinal Kurt Koch, president of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity. Cardinal Koch conveyed a papal message to Bartholomew I, the Ecumenical Patriarch.

