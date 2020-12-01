Catholic World News

Canadian bishop resigns at age of 64 ‘for the good of the Church’

December 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “In obedience to and in communion with the Holy Father, but more importantly for the good of the Church, on November 16, 2020, I presented my resignation from the pastoral care of the diocese of Hearst-Moosonee,” said Bishop Robert Bourgon. The prelate, according to the report, “faced criticism following the dismissal of two priests facing charges of fraud . . . Following protests by parishioners, who believed the priests to be innocent of wrongdoing, Pope Francis mandated a visitation.”

