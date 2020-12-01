Catholic World News

Papal prayer for new cardinals, Central American disaster victims, pandemic difficulties

December 01, 2020



CWN Editor's Note: Following his November 29 Angelus address, Pope Francis encouraged pilgrims to “derive some good from the difficult situation that the pandemic imposes on us: greater sobriety, discreet and respectful attention to neighbors who may need it, a few moments of prayer done in the family with simplicity. These three things will help us a lot.”

