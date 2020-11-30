Catholic World News

Top French court blocks government restrictions on religious worship

November 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The French Council of State, the country’s highest court, has ordered the government to reconsider its tight restrictions on religious worship. The restrictions, which limited attendance at any service to 30 people, had drawn loud public protests. Some Church leaders had said they would defy the government orders.

