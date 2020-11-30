Catholic World News

Pope creates 13 new cardinals, urges them to remain on Jesus’ road

November 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At the beginning of the consistory, Cardinal-designate Mario Grech, Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops, discussed the importance of synodality. The Pontiff then delivered a homily and raised the cardinals-designated to the cardinalate (video, booklet).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!