Catholic World News

European bishops discuss interreligious dialogue, religious education, and fraternity

November 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “While not renouncing our identity in anything or resorting to simple irenicism, with strength and courage, we must affirm the need for human fraternity and social friendship as necessary conditions for achieving the peace for which the whole world yearns,” Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, president of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue,” said at the conclusion of his address to the Interreligious Dialogue Section of the Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

