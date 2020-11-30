Catholic World News

Philippine bishops encourage faithful to become Jesus’ missionary disciples

November 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Philippine Church rejoices as it enters a national celebration of the 500 Years of Christianity in our treasured homeland,” the bishops said in a pastoral letter issued on the First Sunday of Advent. “We pray for a missionary renewal of our Church—both at home (ad intra) and beyond our borders (ad extra) during our celebration of the 500 years—and into the future!”

