Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Church’s social doctrine makes us agents of hope

November 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis sent a video message to the 10th Festival of Social Doctrine (Italian-language program). .

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

