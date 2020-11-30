Catholic World News
Pope Francis: Church’s social doctrine makes us agents of hope
November 30, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis sent a video message to the 10th Festival of Social Doctrine (Italian-language program). .The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
