Papal support for radio station’s Advent initiative

November 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cube Radio, the radio station of the Salesian University Institute of Venice and Verona, has developed an Advent program with quotations from Laudato si’, the 2015 papal encyclical letter on care for our common home.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

