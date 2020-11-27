Catholic World News

Pope backs Covid restrictions in NY Times op-ed

November 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In a New York Times op-ed piece adapted from a new book, Pope Francis pays homage to health-care workers who care for Covid patients, describing them as “antibodies to the virus of indifference.” He decries protests against government restrictions, saying that the measures serve the common good. And he looks to the future: “We cannot return to the false securities of the political and economic systems we had before the crisis.”

