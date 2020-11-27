Catholic World News

English bishops pleased that worship will be opened

November 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of England have expressed their satisfaction with a government announcement that public worship will be allowed when a nationwide lockdown is lifted on December 2. On that date the country will move to a three-tiered set of restrictions, but worship will be allowed—albeit restricted—under all three tiers.

