Catholic World News

Supreme Court blocks New York restrictions on worship

November 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The US Supreme Court, in a key decision released late on the eve of the Thanksgiving holiday, blocked enforcement of New York regulations that restricted attendance at religious services. The Court’s sided with the Brooklyn Catholic diocese and two Orthodox synagogues, saying the restrictions appeared to discriminate against religion.

