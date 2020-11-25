Catholic World News

Cameroon: kidnapped cardinal refused pyschological pressure

November 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Christian Tumi, the 90-year-old cardinal was kidnapped and then released by separatist rebels earlier this month, reports that he “refused to be tortured psychologically” by his captors. The cardinal said that he was able to stay calm, rejecting efforts to enter into debate about the rebels’ plans for independence. He said that he was abducted because of his high profile; the rebels wanted public attention.

