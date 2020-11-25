Catholic World News

French bishops, urged by laity, ask for eased restrictions on Mass

November 25, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of France are reportedly urging government officials to adopt a “realistic gauge” for Mass attendance, rather than the current emergency restriction limiting every church to a congregation of 30 or less. The restrictions have provoked mass protest from lay Catholics, who are pushing their bishops to return to public celebration of Mass.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!