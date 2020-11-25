Catholic World News

Chinese government spokesman bristles after Pope decries plight of Uighurs

November 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I think often of persecuted peoples: the Rohingya, the poor Uighurs, the Yazidi—what ISIS did to them was truly cruel—or Christians in Egypt and Pakistan killed by bombs that went off while they prayed in church,” Pope Francis writes in a new book.“The remarks regarding Uighurs have no factual basis,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian responded.

