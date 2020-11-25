Action Alert!
Catholic Culture Overview
Catholic World News

Detroit archdiocese removes priest who alleges he denounced harassment by prominent archdiocesan employee

November 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement, Father Michael Suhy alleges that he denounced a prominent archdiocesan employee’s sexual harassment and grooming of a young man.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

