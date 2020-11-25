Catholic World News
Detroit archdiocese removes priest who alleges he denounced harassment by prominent archdiocesan employee
November 25, 2020
» Continue to this story on Detroit Free Press
CWN Editor's Note: In a statement, Father Michael Suhy alleges that he denounced a prominent archdiocesan employee’s sexual harassment and grooming of a young man.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!