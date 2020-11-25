Catholic World News

Kentucky AG sues its governor over religious school closures

November 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Governor’s school-closure order prohibits religious organizations from educating children consistent with and according to their faith,” said Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “The ability to provide and receive a private religious education is a core part of the freedoms protected by the First Amendment.”

