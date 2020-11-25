Catholic World News

West African bishops rue rising intolerance, lack of opportunities for youth

November 25, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting in Mauritania (map), the bishops lamented the “gradual increase in violence based on ideologies that preach exclusion and intolerance based on religion, origin, culture, ethnicity or political affiliation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!