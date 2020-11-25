Catholic World News

Cardinal-designate Gregory: dialogue, not confrontation, with Biden

November 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The kind of relationship that I hope we will have is a conversational relationship where we can discover areas where we can cooperate that reflect the social teachings of the Church, knowing full well that there are some areas where we won’t agree,” Archbishop Wilton Gregory said in an interview. He added that he would not “veer from” the practice of permitting Biden to receive Holy Communion.

