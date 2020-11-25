Catholic World News

Australian bishops discuss abuse, governance, and Covid

November 25, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops are discussing The Light from the Southern Cross: Promoting Co-Responsible Governance in the Catholic Church in Australia, a document published in August.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!