Catholic World News

New Vatican prefect calls for greater transparency in canonization process

November 25, 2020

» Continue to this story on Rome Reports

CWN Editor's Note: “The main task is to propose authentic, clean and transparent models of sanctity, which are known and can speak to the people of today; that all processes are carried out in a more linear, more transparent and more dignified way,” said Cardinal-designate Marcello Semeraro. On October 15, Pope Francis named him prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, replacing Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!