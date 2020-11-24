Catholic World News

Mexico’s bishops announce closing of Guadalupe basilica around feast day

November 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The good of the whole Mexican people motivates us to take containment measures to prevent the virus from spreading,” the bishops said in their Spanish-language statement.

