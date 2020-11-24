Catholic World News

At Vatican trial, seminary rector accuses victim of seeking payout

November 24, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican City State prosecutors have brought criminal charges against two priests: one for sexual abuse, the other for failing to report abuse allegations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!