Catholic World News

NY attorney general files suit against Diocese of Buffalo

November 24, 2020

» Continue to this story on State of New York

CWN Editor's Note: Attorney General Letitia James alleges that “contrary to the diocese’s governing policies and the diocese’s public statements concerning its stance on sexual abuse by priests, more than two dozen of the identified priests were not referred to the Vatican for potential removal from the priesthood ... Instead, diocese leadership granted the priests protection from public disclosure.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!