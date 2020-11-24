Catholic World News

Judge denies Christian schools’ challenge to Oregon governor’s Covid orders

November 24, 2020

» Continue to this story on The Oregonian

CWN Editor's Note: Gov. Kate Brown’s attorney also defended the decision not to distribute protective gear to private schools. “We got 5 million pieces of protective gear and decided only to give them to public schools, which is absolutely legal,” he said. “It’s our property. We decided to keep it within the taxpayer’s realm.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!