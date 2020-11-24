Catholic World News

Pakistani cardinal calls for respect for human rights of Christians

November 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We are citizens of Pakistan, and the law is the same for every citizen of Pakistan; it is the State’s responsibility to ensure justice for its citizens,” said Cardinal Joseph Coutts of Karachi. “The issue of kidnapping, forced conversions, and forced marriages should be dealt with on the basis of fundamental human rights, rather than making it a religious issue.”

