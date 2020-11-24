Catholic World News

Vatican foreign minister sees Covid as potential ‘moment of conversion’ for international community

November 24, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, was the principal speaker at a November 23 colloquium devoted to “Fraternity, Integral Ecology and COVID-19: The Role of Diplomacy and Science.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!