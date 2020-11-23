Catholic World News

Jesus is waiting for you in the poor, Pope preaches to young people

November 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On November 22, the Solemnity of Christ the King, Pope Francis celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica (video, booklet). During the Mass, the World Youth Day cross was transferred to youth from Portugal, the site of the next international World Youth Day.

