Draw near to Christ, present in the suffering, Pope says in reflection on final judgment

November 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On the Solemnity of Christ the King, Pope Francis devoted his Angelus address (video) to Matthew 25:31-46, the Gospel of the day.

