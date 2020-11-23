Catholic World News

Kenya’s bishops call for united, healed, and reconciled nation

November 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement issued at their November meeting, Kenya’s bishops discussed the pandemic and proposed constitutional changes. The East African nation of 49.1 million (map) is 61% Protestant, 21% Catholic, 8% Muslim, and 8% ethnic religionist.

