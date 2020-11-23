Catholic World News

Vancouver archbishop criticizes British Columbia’s new Covid rules

November 23, 2020

» Continue to this story on CTV News

CWN Editor's Note: “The reason why gathering for worship in limited numbers where all safety precautions are met is not allowed, while bars and restaurants and gyms can remain open with measures that are no more safe, is simply baffling,” Archbishop J. Michael Miller preached on November 22.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!