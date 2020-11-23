Catholic World News

Vatican issues annual World Fisheries Day message

November 23, 2020

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, reflected on the plight of workers in the fishing industry during the pandemic. The dicastery joined the UN Food and Agricultural Organization in hosting Voices from the Sea, an event for the day.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!