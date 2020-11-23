Open the door of your heart, pitch in, and heal, Pope tells Latin American seminarians

Catholic World News

November 23, 2020

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: On November 20, Pope Francis received members of the Pontifical Latin American College in Rome (Spanish-language website).

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!