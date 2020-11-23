Catholic World News
Open the door of your heart, pitch in, and heal, Pope tells Latin American seminarians
November 23, 2020
» Continue to this story on Zenit
CWN Editor's Note: On November 20, Pope Francis received members of the Pontifical Latin American College in Rome (Spanish-language website).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!