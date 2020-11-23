Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for UN Food and Agricultural Organization

November 23, 2020

» Continue to this story on FAO

CWN Editor's Note: “The Pontiff reiterated his concern over hunger and strongly encouraged FAO in its efforts to combat this scourge worldwide,” the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization said on November 20, after the Pope received its director-general, Qu Dongyu.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!