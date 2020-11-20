Catholic World News

US bishop chairmen renew call to stop federal executions

November 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We ask President Trump and Attorney General Barr, as an act of witness to the dignity of all human life: stop these executions,” said three bishops who chair USCCB committees.

