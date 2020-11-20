Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin deplores rising anti-Semitism

November 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Delivering the closing remarks at a conference sponsored by the US embassy at the Vatican, the Vatican’s Secretary of State quoted from a recently discovered 1916 letter by his predecessor, Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Gasparri, to the American Jewish Committee.

