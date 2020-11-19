Catholic World News

Ex-priest disciplined by CDF keynotes Vatican conference

November 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Leonardo Boff, whose work in liberation theology drew a warning from the Vatican in 1984, and who later left the priesthood, is a keynote speaker at this week’s Vatican conference on “The Economy of Francesco.” The ex-Franciscan is one of the most prominent exponents of liberation theology. In 1984, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith cites his work for a “profound misunderstanding of the Catholic faith.”

