Cardinal Becciu files suit, charges newsweekly with ‘unfounded accusations’

November 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Angelo Becciu has announced that he plans to file a lawsuit against the weekly L’Espresso, saying that the journal has published “unfounded accusations” that he misused Vatican funds. L’Espresso has reported that Cardinal Becciu—who has been stripped of his privileges as a cardinal—used funds from the Secretariat of State to benefit his relatives and to influence the prosecution of Cardinal George Pell.

