New Zealand: cardinal investigates late bishop’s handling of abuse charges

November 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal John Dew of Wellington, New Zealand, has opened an investigation into the way the late Bishop John Kavanagh handled sex-abuse charges. Bishop Kavanagh headed the Dunedin diocese from 1957 until his death in 1985. The cardinal disclosed that the Vatican ruled the case does not fall under the terms of the motu proprio Vos Estes because the bishop is deceased.

