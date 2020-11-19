Catholic World News

Lawsuit details new rape allegations against McCarrick involving 12-year-old boy

November 19, 2020

» Continue to this story on NJ.com

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, “attorneys for a 47-year-old man claim he was sexually assaulted for years by the former cleric — beginning when he was just 12 years old.”

