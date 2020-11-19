Catholic World News

Congolese bishops call for special court to try war crimes

November 19, 2020

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: “The clerics want the court to focus on the 2010 UN Mapping Report, which detailed the mass killings, rapes and displacement in the country,” writes a Kenyan journalist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!