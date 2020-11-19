Catholic World News

US bishops vote for chairmen of 8 committees, CRS board members, new general secretary

November 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Daniel Flores of Brownsville (TX) will lead the Committee on Doctrine; Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore, the Committee on Pro-life Activities; Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, the Committee for Religious Liberty; and Bishop Thomas Daly of Spokane, the Committee on Catholic Education. As general secretary, Msgr. Jeffrey Burrill will be responsible for the conference’s day-to-day operations.

