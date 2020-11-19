Catholic World News

Pope urges faithful to love the Church

November 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I urge you to love the Church of the Lord,” Pope Francis said on November 18, the memorial of the Dedication of the Basilicas of Saints Peter and Paul, Apostles. “This feast highlights the meaning of the church, a sacred building where the faithful reunite. May it enkindle in us the awareness that each of us is called to be a living temple of God.”

