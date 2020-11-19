Catholic World News

Pandemic opens the way to new possibilities of evangelization, bishops say

November 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Daniel Flores of Brownsville (Texas) “described how he has arrived at parishes to see people kneeling outside, praying for the chance to receive holy Communion and the return of normal worship,” according to a report on the US bishops’ fall meeting.

