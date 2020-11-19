Catholic World News

‘Regaining hope and solidarity’: EU bishops issue message to European institutions, member states

November 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We restate our commitment to the construction of Europe that has brought peace and prosperity to our continent, and to its founding values of solidarity, freedom, inviolability of the human dignity, democracy, rule of law, equality and defense and promotion of human rights,” the presidents of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union said on November 18. “In our Christian faith in the Risen Lord, we are hopeful that God can turn everything that happens to good, even things that we do not understand and that seem bad, and this faith is the ultimate foundation of our hope and universal brotherhood.”

