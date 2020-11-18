Catholic World News

Papal audience: Virgin Mary, model for prayer

November 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At his regular weekly public audience on November 18, Pope Francis continued his series of talks on prayer, offering the example of the Virgin Mary as a model. “Mary did not autonomously conduct her life,” he said; “she waits for god to take the reigns of her path and guide her where he wants.”

