Catholic World News

Student’s gender ‘transition’ at Archdiocese of Baltimore school sparks furor

November 18, 2020

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: “As other dioceses around the country — among them Springfield, Illinois—— have crafted clear policies on how they will define gender in conformity with Church teaching, Baltimore has taken a different tack by incorporating language about gender identity and expression into its own policies,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!