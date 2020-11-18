Catholic World News

Portland archbishop criticizes governor’s new Covid limits

November 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Gov. Kate Brown of Oregon has limited indoor worship to 25 people. “It seems strange to us,” said Archbishop Alexander Sample. “No one has a constitutional right to go to a restaurant, a bar or a gym. But there is a right to the free exercise of religion.”

